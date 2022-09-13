John Lennon killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for 12th time

Mark David Chapman in 2014; NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot music legend John Lennon to death in December 1980, has been denied parole for the 12th time, according to the New York State Department of Corrections

and Community Supervision.

Chapman, 67, was turned down by the Board of Parole following an interview August 31. He will now have to wait 18 months, until February 2024, before his request for parole will be reviewed again.

Chapman is currently incarcerated at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York. He was transferred to the prison earlier this year after spending many years at the Wende Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo, New York.

Chapman received a sentence of 20 years to life in August 1981, after he pleaded guilty to shooting the former Beatles star outside of Lennon’s apartment in Manhattan on December 8, 1980.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.