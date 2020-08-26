John Lennon killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for the 11th time

Mark David Chapman in 2014; NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot music legend John Lennon to death in December 1980, has been denied parole for the 11th time, according to the New York State Department of Corrections.

Chapman will now have to wait until August 2022 before he appears again before the Parole Board.

The 65-year-old has been in prison since August 1981, after he pleaded guilty to shooting the Beatles star outside of John’s apartment in Manhattan on December 8, 1980. He received a sentence of 20 years to life. This December will mark the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s murder.

Over the years, Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, has consistently and vehemently opposed Chapman’s release, claiming he is a threat both to her and to John’s two sons, Julian and Sean.

Chapman remains incarcerated at the Wende Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo, New York.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.