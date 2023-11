There have been a bunch of Beatles documentaries over the years; Eight Days a Week, Good Ol’ Freda, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, and the most recent, Get Back!

Now, there’s a new documentary series about what happened after Mark David Chapman assassinated John Lennon outside The Dakota in 1980.

The three-part series is narrated by Kiefer Sutherland and will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 6th!