John Lennon's 80th birthday to be celebrated with 'Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes'

This October 9 would have been John Lennon‘s 80th birthday, and his artistic legacy will be celebrated on that day with a new release called Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes.

The collection of 36 songs, produced by Sean Ono Lennon and executive-produced by Yoko Ono Lennon, were handpicked by Yoko and Sean, and have been remixed from scratch. The final mixes were completed using vintage analog equipment and effects, and then mastered in analog at Abbey Road Studios.

Gimme Some Truth is available in a variety of formats: CD, LP, a double CD, four LPs, streaming, digital and a Deluxe Edition Box Set.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a 124-page book that tells the story of all 36 songs in John and Yoko’s words, and there are also interviews with those who worked with them on the music. Also included are hundreds of previously unseen pictures, movie stills, letters, lyric sheets, artwork and memorabilia.

The Deluxe Edition and the four-LP version also include a bumper sticker, a two-sided poster of John and two postcards, one of which is a replica of the letter Lennon wrote to Queen Elizabeth II in 1969. In the letter, he explained he was returning his MBE medal for a variety of reasons, including the fact that his song “Cold Turkey” was “slipping down the charts.” The album cover is a photo of John taken the day he returned the MBE.

In the foreward of the book that comes with the Deluxe Edition, Yoko writes, “John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humor and understanding. He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will.”

Here are the songs featured on Gimme Some Truth:

“Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)”

“Cold Turkey”

“Working Class Hero”

“Isolation”

“Love”

“God”

“Power To The People”

“Imagine”

“Jealous Guy”

“Gimme Some Truth”

“Oh My Love”

“How Do You Sleep?”

“Oh Yoko!”

“Angela”

“Come Together” (live)

“Mind Games”

“Out The Blue “

“I Know (I Know)”

“Whatever Gets You Thru The Night”

“Bless You”

“#9 Dream”

“Steel and Glass”

“Stand By Me”

“Angel Baby”

“(Just Like) Starting Over”

“I’m Losing You”

“Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)”

“Watching The Wheels”

“Woman”

“Dear Yoko”

“Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him”

“Nobody Told Me”

“I’m Stepping Out”

“Grow Old With Me”

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

“Give Peace A Chance”

By Andrea Dresdale

