John Lennon’s Murder Explored In New Docuseries

John Lennon’s murder is going to be the subject of a new three-part series narrated by Kiefer Sutherland.

Apple TV+ promises to reveal “shocking details” about Lennon’s death and says the project includes exclusive eyewitness accounts as well as previously-unseen photographs of the crime scene in New York’s Upper West Side.

“John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” will also follow the police investigation and conviction of Chapman.

No release date has been given.

What celebrity death do you think needs more investigation?