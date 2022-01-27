John Lennon’s Son Selling Beatles Artifacts As NFTs

Julian Lennon is jumping into the NFT craze, auctioning off some of his famous dad’s memorabilia next month.

The set is called Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection and includes John Lennon’s coat from Magical Mystery Tour, his cape from the Help! album cover, three guitars, and lyrics for “Hey Jude” written by Paul McCartney.

However, the actual items aren’t up for sale – Julian is keeping the originals. Instead, bidders will get an ‘audio/visual collectible’ of each item, narrated by Julian.

The auction begins Feb. 7th, with opening bids ranging from $4,000 to $30,000.

Do you ‘get’ the NFT thing? What’s the easiest way to explain it to someone?