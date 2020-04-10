John Mayer and Leon Bridges invite you to be their "Inside Friend"

Columbia Records

John Mayer found an "Inside Friend."

The singer is featured on the new R&B jam by Leon Bridges, an ode to an indoor kind of love perfect for these quarantine times.

“Slide through when you want/ You know I want to put you on/ It's evil out there/ Let's keep it at home,” Leon sings on the track.

John adds in his own verse, “You can just slide across my kitchen floor/ And tell me goodbye/ And just see yourself right out my door/ Come back through, when you want to.”

“The current state we’re in globally compelled @johnmayer and me to dig this back up and finish it,” Leon tweeted of the song. “I hope y'all find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

It's Leon's latest release following his Texas Sun EP which dropped in February.

