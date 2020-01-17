John Mayer guest stars on Halsey's new album — via voicemail

Halsey, best known for her Chainsmokers collaboration "Closer" and hits like "Without Me," has a new album out today called Manic. It features guest appearances from Alanis Morissette, who's credited, and John Mayer, who's not -- because he's neither singing nor playing guitar.

At the end of the song "3am," you hear an answering machine message beep, and then a guy's voice raving about one of Halsey's singles.

"Your best song is a song that's currently on the radio. How many people can say that? That their best song is the one that's currently about to be a massive hit?" asks the voice. "It's already a hit. It's just gonna get more massive. How many people can say it? Not very many. Congratulations!"

When a fan asked if the voice was Halsey's dad, the singer replied, "It’s @JohnMayer ! Haha. He predicted the success of 'without me' before I had faith in myself."

John was right about the song: It became Halsey's first number-one solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

As for Alanis, she's featured on a song called "Alanis' Interlude," which is about bisexuality; Halsey identifies as bisexual.

When a fan asked Halsey via Twitter what it was like to work with the "You Oughta Know" singer, Halsey replied, "Still can’t believe it’s real. She’s my hero. Most important artist for me of my life."

