John Mayer says he's a fan of Taylor Swift's "Lover" — except for one thing

John Mayer and Taylor Swift split up nearly 10 years ago, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy the other's music. In an Instagram Live video on Monday with Shawn Mendes, Mayer praised Swift's "Lover." But, he revealed that he has a serious issue with one of the lines.

"I love the song. I really like the song. I get a little chuckle because she says, 'We can keep the Christmas lights up till January.' And I go, 'You're insane!' Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up 'till January,'" Mayer deadpans while Shawn, who is sitting next to him, grins and silently chuckles.

According to Swift's fans who were watching the broadcast, that was a cardinal sin. Swift's fans blasted the "Treat You Better" singer for not sticking up for his friend and for laughing with Mayer as he mocked the lyrics.

The hashtag #ShawnMendesIsOverParty immediately became one of the top trending Twitter hashtags in the U.S. on Monday.

However, Mendes did encourage Mayer to circle back about whether he liked "Lover" or not, to which the 42-year-old affirmed that he does "love the song."

Mayer also took a moment to praise Shawn for his spin on the track; a remix Swift released last week.

Mayer then went on to spoof on "Lover" by focusing just on the January lyric. "We can keep the Christmas lights up until January," The 42-year-old sings before diving into a freestyle. "And then about January 5, we’ll take the lights down. And we’ll put ’em in a box and we’ll label that box Christmas lights. And we’ll put ’em in the attic 'till next December!'"

As of early Thursday, the Shawn Mendes hashtag is still trending in the U.S., while the 21-year-old has still yet to respond to it.