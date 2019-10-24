John Mayer shares video of his 18-year-old self playing at his high school graduation

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesFor this week's Throwback Thursday, John Mayer went waaaay back, to his high school days.

He posted a video of himself at age 18, playing guitar at his high school graduation.

"June 1995, Fairfield, CT. That’s me in my high school band playing our graduation ceremony," John captioned the video. "I didn’t actually get my diploma that day, as I was a terrible student who was only interested in playing the guitar and writing songs."

"So let this be a lesson to all young people everywhere -- if you follow your dreams and stay focused, one day you too can go to summer school," John concludes.

John, wearing slacks, a button-down shirt, a tie and shades, also steps up to the mic to sing. It's safe to say that back then, he wasn't exactly the Grammy-winning guitar wiz that he is today.

The video attracted a comment from Nuno Bettencourt, the highly regarded guitarist from the band Extreme, best known for their early '90s hits "More than Words" and "Hole Heart."

"Well... same. Except no summer school. Just. Didn’t do last year," wrote Nuno. "Too much music and guitar to do."

You can see John's vastly improved guitar skills starting on Halloween night, when he performs with Dead & Co. at New York's Madison Square Garden. His dates with the band run through November 9, and then he'll play with them again in California from December 27 through December 31: Two dates in Inglewood and two in San Francisco.

