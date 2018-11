John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan Are Engaged

Call it “When Melly Met Sally” – Rocker John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are engaged.

Ryan confirmed the news on Instagram after she was recently spotted wearing a sparkly engagement ring.

Mellencamp and Ryan have been on-again, off-again since 2010. Earlier this year, Mellencamp told Howard Stern that Ryan “hates me to death”.

Perhaps they can go on a join honeymoon with Neil Young and Daryl Hannah!

What’s your favorite celebrity ‘odd couple’?