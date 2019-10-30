John Mellencamp And Meg Ryan Are Over!

After eight years together, John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan have decided to throw in the towel, calling off their engagement.

According to a source for US Weekly, “She’d had enough and ended it,” adding, “She has no regrets.”

The on and off again couple first got together in 2011 and split twice before reconciling in 2017.

Last November, the actress announced the engagement to the “Small Town” singer on her Instagram.

Based on their history, do you think they’ll get back together? Ever split with an ex, then try again? How did that work out? I did….and it don’t work out then either!