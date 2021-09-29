John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen Team Up For A New Song

Here’s a song I never knew I needed. I’m a HUGE fan of John Mellencamp, not so much for Bruce. But the combo of their voices is amazing!

Two certified rock legends – Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp – have teamed up for a new song, “Wasted Days”.

The duo released the song and an official music video on Wednesday. It will appear on Mellencamp’s upcoming album, due out next year.

Rumors have been flying about a Springsteen-Mellencamp collab ever since the two were spotted having lunch in Mellencamp’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana.

Do you think you’ll keep busy in your 70’s the way Springsteen does?

(UltimateClassicRock)