John Mellencamp cancels sold-out Albany show

John Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person tour, but one of the shows isn’t going on as planned.

The rocker just announced that his sold-out show at The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York, on Tuesday, June 13, has been canceled. No reason for the cancellation was given, and refunds will be given to all ticketholders.

Mellencamp’s next show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. The tour is set to wrap with a two-night stand, June 26 and 27, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

