John Mellencamp joins performance lineup for Colts owner Jim Irsay’s guitar exhibit in Indianapolis

John Mellencamp, blues legend Buddy Guy and singer/songwriter John Hiatt have joined the lineup artists who will perform at the latest exhibit of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay‘s collection of rock memorabilia and other historic artifacts, which is scheduled for this Friday, September 9, at the Colts’ home field, Lucas Oil Stadium.

As previously announced, the Indianapolis event will feature a performance of The Jim Irsay Band, which features Irsay backed by founding R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, longtime Mellencamp guitarist Mike Wanchic, John Fogerty touring drummer Kenny Aronoff and other noteworthy musicians.

Heart‘s Ann Wilson already had been announced as a special guest performer at the event, which also will celebrate the start of the 2022 NFL season. The exhibit will open at 2 p.m. ET, while the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets will be required to attend, and can be reserved at Eventbrite.com.

Irsay’s collection includes guitars and other items that were used and/or owned by Bob Dylan, members of The Beatles, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Prince, Eric Clapton, The Grateful Dead‘s Jerry Garcia, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, U2‘s The Edge, The Doors‘ Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain and many other famous musicians.

Some non-music-related items also are part of the collection, an original “Wanted” poster for John Wilkes Booth, a baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson and a robe worn by Muhammad Ali.

In addition, the exhibit will feature unique memorabilia from the Colts’ history in both Indianapolis and Baltimore, including game-used uniforms and equipment, autographed items and more.

Visit JimIrsayCollection.com for more info.

