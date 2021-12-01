John Mellencamp, Paul Williams, Josh Klinghoffer donate items to ASCAP Foundation holiday auction

The ASCAP Foundation

John Mellencamp, famed pop songwriter Paul Williams and ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer are among the artists who have contributed items to a silent holiday auction benefiting The ASCAP Foundation, which supports music education and talent-development programs for music creators.

Mellencamp has donated a signed Jasmine acoustic guitar to the sale that has an estimated value of $2,500.

Williams, who has co-written such memorable tunes as Barbra Streisand‘s “Evergreen,” The Carpenters‘ “We’ve Only Just Begun” and the Muppets classic “Rainbow Connection,” is contributing a handwritten and signed lyric sheet to the song of the winning bidder’s choice. The document is also estimated to be worth $2,500.

Klinghoffer, who’s currently a member of Pearl Jam‘s touring band, has donated a 45-minute virtual guitar lesson to the auction that’s valued at $5,000.

Other artists who have donated items to the sale include alternative-pop superstar Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, R&B artist Ne-Yo, rapper Lil Baby and country stars Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion.

Check out all the items at CharityBuzz.com.

