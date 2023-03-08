John Mellencamp performs for rallying farmers in Washington, D.C.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

John Mellencamp showed his continuing support for farmers Tuesday, joining them as they marched in Washington, D.C., at the Rally for Resilience: Farmers for Climate Action.

The Farm Aid co-founder took the stage at Freedom Park and performed an acoustic version of “Rain on the Scarecrow,” his 1985 track about a farmer dealing with the foreclosure of his land.

“Here’s all I can say – keep slugging,” Mellencamp told the farmers, according to Billboard. “We’ve been slugging since 1985 and let’s keep slugging,” referring to the year he, Willie Nelson and Neil Young formed Farm Aid. He added, “Let’s try to improve the quality of the food that we eat, the air that we breathe and the people that we are.”

Mellencamp also remarked about the faces he saw in the crowd, noting they were “much younger than they used to be.”

“And I think that’s great that there are younger people trying to improve the planet and the food that we eat. So it’s up to you guys to lead the way,” he said.

The rally comes as Congress begins work on the 2023 Farm Bill. It was part of a three-day gathering, which also included cultural events and a demonstration of climate-friendly farming practices.

