John Mellencamp releases new track from upcoming album, which has a cover courtesy of his son

Republic Records

Most fans know that John Mellencamp is a talented painter, but it seems like his son is following in his footsteps.

On Friday, the rocker revealed that the painting on the cover of his new album Strictly a One-Eyed Jack — which shows him wearing an eyepatch — was done by his 26-year-old son, Speck Mellencamp.

Also on Friday, Mellencamp released another new song from the album, “Chasing Rainbows,” along with a lyric video. It’s the second song we’ve heard from the project, following the September release of a duet with Bruce Springsteen titled “Wasted Days.”

John also debuted a new acoustic tune from the album titled “I Always Lie to Strangers” during his performance at the 2021 Farm Aid concert in September.

Strictly a One-Eyed Jack will be released January 21.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.