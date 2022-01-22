John Mellencamp releases Springsteen duet “Did You Say Such a Thing” as latest single from brand-new album

Cover: Speck Mellencamp/Republic Records

Coinciding with today’s release of John Mellencamp‘s latest studio album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, the famed singer-songwriter has released a new single from the record called “Did You Say Such a Thing.”

The gritty-sounding blues-rock tune, which is available now via digital formats, features backing vocals from Bruce Springsteen, and is one of three collaborations with the Boss featured on the album.

You can check out a visualizer video for “Did You Say Such a Thing” on Mellencamp’s official YouTube channel.

Mellencamp wrote and self-produced Strictly a One-Eyed Jack at his Belmont Mall Studios in Bloomington, Indiana. He’d previously released one of the other Springsteen collaborations, “Wasted Days,” as an advance single back in September of last year.

Strictly a One-Eyed Jack is currently available everywhere.

