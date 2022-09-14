John Mellencamp releasing expanded ‘Scarecrow’ reissue this fall

Mercury Records/UMG

John Mellencamp will release an expanded and remastered version of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow on November 4.

The box set will feature two CDs featuring a remixed and remastered version of the original album, as well as demos, outtakes and rough mixes of tracks. The package will also include a booklet featuring rare photos and new liner notes penned by music journalist and author Anthony DeCurtis.

Mellencamp has made available the new mix of his hit “Small Town,” as well as a “Writer’s Demo” version and an acoustic version of the song, as advance digital tracks.

Scarecrow was Mellencamp’s eighth studio album; it was released in August 1985 and peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. The album features five top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to ’60s Rock),” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “Small Town,” “Rain on the Scarecrow” and “Rumbleseat,” which reached #2, #6, #6, #21 and #28, respectively. Scarecrow has gone on to sell over 5 million copies in the U.S.

You can preorder the reissue now.

Meanwhile, Mellencamp recently reported that’s he finished recording what will be his 26th album. He shared the lyrics to a new song titled “The Eyes of Portland,” which focuses on the homelessness he witnessed in the Oregon city.

Here’s the track list of the deluxe Scarecrow reissue:

CD 1

“Rain on the Scarecrow”

“Grandma’s Theme”

“Small Town”

“Minutes to Memories”

“Lonely Ol’ Night”

“The Face of the Nation”

“Justice and Independence ’85”

“Between a Laugh and a Tear”

“Rumbleseat”

“You’ve Got to Stand for Somethin'”

“R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)”

“The Kind of Fella I Am”

“Small Town” (Acoustic Version)

CD 2

“Under the Boardwalk”

“Lonely Ol’ Night” (Rough Mix)

“Between a Laugh and a Tear” (Writer’s Demo)

“Carolina Shag”

“Cold Sweat”

“Rumbleseat” (Writer’s Demo)

“Smart Guys”

“R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)” (Rough Mix)

“Minutes to Memories” (Rough Mix)

“Shama Lama Ding Dong”

“Small Town” (Writer’s Demo)

