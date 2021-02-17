John Mellencamp Set To Release 25th Album, New Live Album, & Documentary

New music from John Mellencamp will be on the way soon. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says he’s been working on his 25th album. On his official website, he shared a one-minute clip of one of the new tunes called “I Always Lie To Strangers.” Mellencamp announced he’s also releasing a live album this spring and a documentary, “The Good Samaritan Tour”. The doc will be narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey and showcases Mellencamp’s journey in 2000 playing a series of free, unannounced concerts at public parks and on street corners around the U.S. When you hear the name “John Mellencamp” – what’s the first song of his that pops into your head?