John Mellencamp sings “Jack & Diane” with grandkids at Los Angeles show

John Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person tour, and folks who caught his recent show in Los Angeles were treated to quite a special moment. People reports the singer brought three of his grandkids onstage to join him.

The trio — Dove, 2, Cruz, 6, and Slate, 9 — are the children of Mellencamp’s daughter, Real Housewives star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. They came up to help the rocker perform his 1982 number one hit “Jack & Diane,” with Mellencamp telling the crowd, “I have a surprise, I have grandchildren who are dying to help me sing this song.”

Next up, Mellencamp’s Live and In Person tour hits the Encore Theatre at the Wynn in Las Vegas for a two-night stand March 24 and 25. A complete list of tour dates can be found at mellencamp.com.

