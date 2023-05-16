John Mellencamp takes on plight of the homeless in new song “The Eyes of Portland”

Republic Records

John Mellencamp is giving fans another taste of his upcoming album, Orpheus Descending. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just shared the second single from the record, “The Eyes of Portland.”

The tune has Mellencamp singing about the problem of homelessness in America. He also highlights the crisis in the lyric video for the tune, with images of folks sleeping outside, asking for money, encampments on the street and more.

“All of thesе homeless, where do they come from? In this land of plenty where nothing gets done,” Mellencamp sings. “To help those who are empty and unable to run/ Your tears and prayers won’t help the homeless.”

This is the second single Mellencamp has released from Orpheus Descending, following “Hey God.” The album drops June 2.

Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person tour. The trek hits Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 16. A complete list of dates can be found at mellencamp.com.

