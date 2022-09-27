John Mellencamp taking part in opening of permanent Rock Hall exhibit devoted to him

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will host a special John Mellencamp Fan Day this Thursday, September 29, that will celebrate the opening of a permanent exhibit dubbed “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.”

Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2008, will be on hand on Thursday to give a special performance and take part in an interview that will air live on select satellite radio stations at 5 p.m. ET.

The heartland rocker also will reveal plans for a 2023 tour during the event.

Prime access to view the performance and Q&A is sold out, but visitors will be able to listen to the presentation at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza.

Fans who purchase general admission Rock Hall tickets for Thursday will be able to check out the exhibit and enjoy all other John Mellencamp Fan Day activities. Tickets are available at RockHall.com.

The “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp” exhibit will feature such memorabilia as the suit the singer/songwriter wore in promo photos for his 2003 album, Trouble No More; the 1976 Fender Telecaster guitar he played onstage extensively starting in 1981; a guitar that David Bowie gifted him; and a new original oil painting.

As part of the Fan Day festivities, video clips from John’s Rock Hall will be screened in a theater in the Ahmet Ertegun Exhibition Hall; a career-spanning Mellencamp playlist will be played throughout the museum; the Rock Hall’s house band, The Mechanics, will help teach fans to sing and play Mellencamp songs in the Jam Room of the museum’s Garage area; and more.

