John Mellencamp to release 25th studio album ‘Orpheus Descending’ in June

Republic Records

John Mellencamp is back with new music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release the new album Orpheus Descending on June 2, and just dropped its first single “Hey God.”

The 11-track album is Mellencamp’s 25th studio release, and is being described as “one of his most personal records to date,” featuring songs that “focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.”

In the meantime, Mellencamp is currently on the road with his Live and In Person tour, which hits St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, April 21. A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

Here is the track list for Orpheus Descending:

“Hey God”

“The Eyes of Portland”

“Land of the So Called Free”

“The Kindness of Lovers”

“Amen”

“Orpheus Descending”

“Understated Reverence”

“One More Trick”

“Lightning and Luck”

“Perfect World”

“Backbone”

