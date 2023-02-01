John Mellencamp tour to include fiddler Lisa Germano for the first time in 29 years

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network

John Mellencamp is set to kick off his Live and In Person tour this weekend, and one member of his band will certainly look familiar to longtime fans. The “Small Town” singer announced on Instagram that singer/multiple-instrumentalist Lisa Germano is joining him on tour for the first time in 29 years.

Germano toured and recorded with Mellencamp for seven years, appearing on such albums as 1987’s The Lonesome Jubilee, 1989’s Big Daddy and 1991’s Falling from Grace. Her fiddle playing can be heard on such songs as “Paper and Fire,” “Cherry Bomb” and “Check it Out.”

The Live and In Person tour is set to kick off Sunday with a two-night stand in Bloomington, Indiana. The tour has him playing multiple nights in several cities, including Nashville, Chicago and Minneapolis, including four nights at New York’s Beacon Theater. The tour wraps with a pair of shows in South Bend, Indiana, on June 23 and 24. A complete list of tour dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

