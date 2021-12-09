John Mellencamp unveils ‘Strictly a One-Eyed Jack’ album cover, releasing new song on Friday

Credit: Marc Hauser

John Mellencamp has unveiled the cover art for his forthcoming album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, and has announced that a new song from the record called “Chasing Rainbows” will be released this Friday, December 10.

The cover, which was posted on Mellencamp’s Facebook and Instagram pages along with the message “COMING SOON,” is a painting that appears to be a self portrait of the singer/songwriter in which he’s depicted wearing an eyepatch over his right eye and holding up his left hand near his face.

A separate post on John’s social media sites includes an instrumental snippet of “Chasing Rainbows,” along with a note revealing that the song will be “out Friday.”

In September, Mellencamp released a duet with Bruce Springsteen titled “Wasted Days” which was announced as the first single from Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which is due out in 2022. John also debuted a new acoustic tune from the album titled “I Always Lie to Strangers” during his performance at the 2021 Farm Aid concert in September.

