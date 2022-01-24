John Mellencamp’s New Album, ‘Strictly A One-Eyed Jack’ Is Out Now

He’s baaack.

John Mellencamp’s new album, his first in five years, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is out now.

The album – written and produced by Mellencamp himself at his own studio in Bloomington, Indiana – features three collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, including the first single, “Wasted Days.”

Mellencamp’s son, Speck, painted the album cover.

Mellencamp, of course, has a long list of smash hits including, “Pink Houses,” “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town,” and “Jack & Diane.”

Do you have a Mellencamp song that was (or still is) an anthem of your life at one point?