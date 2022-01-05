John Mellencamp’s “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack” Coming January 21, 2022

John Mellencamp’s highly anticipated 25th studio album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack has been officially announced with a slated January 21 release date via Republic Records. The announcement comes with a new song from the project, “Chasing Rainbows.”

“A long, long time ago / When I used to chase rainbows / I thought there was a pot of gold / When I got to the end / But there were many people there / And I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ / They said they were looking for the end of the rainbow,” Mellencamp sings on the track.

(UDiscoverMusic.com)