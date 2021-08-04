John Mellencamp’s ‘The Good Samaritan Tour 2000’ doc arriving later this month along with soundtrack album

Republic Records

John Mellencamp‘s recently announced documentary The Good Samaritan Tour 2000 will premiere August 27 on Turner Classic Movies’ YouTube channel, and a companion live album will be released the same day.

As previously reported, the film focuses on Mellencamp’s 2000 trek of the same name, which featured a series of free, unannounced concerts held at parks, on street corners and in other public spaces in select major cities in the Midwest and on the East Coast. John played acoustic guitar at the shows, backed by only a viola player and an accordion player.

The doc is narrated by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Mellencamp co-produced the film, which was directed by Shan Dan Horan. The movie also includes special contributions from Nora Guthrie, daughter of late folk legend Woody Guthrie.

You can check out a trailer for The Good Samaritan Tour 2000 at John’s official YouTube channel. Following the movie’s debut, Mellencamp will appear as a guest programmer on the Turner Classic Movies network in September.

The soundtrack album, which is available for pre-order now, features 12 performances, including renditions the Mellencamp hits “Small Town” and “Pink Houses,” some deeper cuts from his catalog and covers of such tunes as Bob Dylan‘s “All Alng the Watchtower,” Donovan‘s “Hey Gyp” and The Rolling Stones‘ “Street Fighting Man.”

Here’s the full track list for The Good Samaritan Tour 2000 companion album:

“Small Town”

“Oklahoma Hills”

“In My Time of Dying”

“Captain Bobby Stout”

“Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)”

“All Along the Watchtower”

“The Spider and the Fly”

“Early Bird Café”

“Hey Gyp”

“Street Fighting Man”

“Cut Across Shorty”

“Pink Houses”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.