John Oates-hosted virtual charity concert, featuring Daryl Hall, Michael McDonald & more, takes place Saturday

Just a reminder that Oates Song Fest 7908, the star-studded virtual charity concert that Hall & Oates member John Oates and his wife, Aimee, helped organize, takes place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The concert event, which will be streamed for free on YouTube and various internet platforms, will feature separate performances from Oates and his musical partner, Daryl Hall, as well as from Michael McDonald, REO Speedwagon‘s Kevin Cronin, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, Sammy Hagar, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, Sheila E., Darius Rucker, Jewel, Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, Sara Bareilles and many others.

Hagar will be playing with his current backing band The Circle, which features ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and veteran rock drummer Jason Bonham, while Weir will perform with his side project Wolf Bros.

During the event, which will be hosted by nugs.tv, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America, a charitable organization that supports food banks across the U.S.

Visit JohnOates.com for more details.

