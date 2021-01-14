John Oates hosting virtual charity concert in March expected to feature Daryl Hall, Bob Weir & more stars

Aimee & John Oates; Credit: Karen Sanders

John Oates and his wife, Aimee, are helping to organize a virtual streaming concert event called Oates Song Fest 7908 that takes place March 20 and is scheduled to feature performances by a variety of music stars, including John, his Hall & Oates band mate Daryl Hall, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, Sammy Hagar, and Dave Grohl.

The show, which will be hosted by nugs.tv, will be streamed for free on various internet platforms. During the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America, a charitable organization that supports food banks across the U.S.

Other artists who also have committed to perform during the event include Shawn Colvin, Big Kenny of the country duo Big & Rich, Keb’ Mo’, My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, Michael Franti and more.

Oates will be the event’s emcee, and internet star Saxsquatch will serve as co-host.

“This will be an entertaining and innovative way for the music community to share their songwriting creativity in an effort help feed America’s hungry families in need,” Oates says in a statement.

The inspiration for Oates Song Fest 7908 was a 2010 concert that John played at the historic Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado, which is located at the altitude of 7,908 feet.

“Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic when it became clear that live shows would not be possible, Aimee and I pivoted to the idea of creating a virtual version for charity,” John explains, “and ‘Oates Song Fest 7908’ was born.”

Oates has posted a video message on his YouTube channel in which he discusses the festival and his goal to raise money to help feed hungry people during the pandemic.

By Matt Friedlander

