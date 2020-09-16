John Oates, Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler featured on all-star charity cover version of "Stand by Me"

Courtesy of Under the Apple Tree

Hall & Oates singer John Oates, Peter Frampton, ex-Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler and Paul Rodgers of Free and Bad Company fame are among dozens of music artists lending their talents to a new cover of Ben E. King‘s classic 1960 hit “Stand by Me” that will be released next month as a charity single.

Proceeds from the track will benefit Help Musicians, a U.K. organization that aids musicians adversely affected by the COVID-pandemic. The new version of “Stand by Me” will be released on October 27, which is the 60th anniversary of the original song’s release. Acclaimed British radio and TV presenter “Whispering Bob” Harris, who was the host of the legendary U.K. performance series The Old Grey Whistle Test, organized the recording.

The one-off group, which has been dubbed Whispering Bob’s All Stars, also features ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, guitar great Duane Eddy, Kiki Dee, Leo Sayer, Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker, PP Arnold, Rosanne Cash, Marc Cohn, Leland Sklar and Humble Pie‘s Jeremy Stacey, among many other musicians.

You can find out more about the recording, pre-order the track and/or donate directly to the cause by visiting GoFundMe.com.

“Whispering Bob gave Free one of our first breaks on a TV show he hosted called The Old Grey Whistle Test,” notes Rodgers. “For the past 50 years he has constantly supported music and musicians both experienced and up and coming. I am absolutely happy to lend my voice to this iconic hit song and to help Bob support Help Musicians a UK Charity.”

