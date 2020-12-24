John Oates releases cover of Mel Torme's "The Christmas Song" and companion video

PS Records

John Oates of Hall & Oates has released a new holiday single, a low-key, jazz-flavored rendition of Mel Torme‘s yuletide classic “The Christmas Song,” along with a companion lyric video.

Oates’ version of the tune is available now via streaming services.

The video, which has been posted on Oates’ official YouTube channel, begins with a message from John, who says, “Just want to give a big shout-out to all the front-line healthcare workers who have worked so tirelessly this year to keep us safe. Looking forward to 2021. But in the meantime, here’s a little musical Christmas card I made.”

The clip combines animated holiday images like snowfall, colored lights and Santa flying in his reindeer-drawn sleigh with some film footage, including a man decorating a snow-covered tree, a family enjoying Christmas dinner and some children lighting candles.

John also has penned a note about the recording on his official website.

“Since being homebound during the pandemic I’ve been recording at home using Apple’s Garage Band on my computer,” he explains. “For me it’s therapeutic and a great way to pass the time. I chose to record the Mel Torme Classic ‘The Christmas Song’ playing all the instruments myself and giving it a little more of a bluesy feel. A great song doesn’t need much…simplicity is beautiful. I hope you all enjoy it.”

In addition, Oates has posted a video message on his Facebook page in which he explains that he and his wife are spending the holidays in Nashville his year rather than where they usually spend it, at their home in Colorado. He also shows off a festive display he’s put together in his living that includes a small Christmas tree, a fake dove, a crystal and a “key to the future.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.