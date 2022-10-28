John Oates releases new song “Pushin’ a Rock” in conjunction with Movember men’s health campaign

Credit: Jason Lee Denton

Hall & Oates singer John Oates has just released a soulful, new single titled “Pushin’ a Rock” that focuses on overcoming personal struggles.

The tune is available now via streaming services, while a companion music video has debuted on Oates’ official YouTube channel.

The release of the song ties in with the Movember campaign, which asks people to grow or wear a mustache for the month of November while helping to raise funds and awareness about men’s health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will serve as an ambassador for Movember and will participate in the initiative by growing his mustache back fully for the first time in more than 30 years.

“Pushin’ a Rock” is a song that Oates co-wrote with Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Nathan Chapman, who’s known for his work with Taylor Swift. John originally recorded the tune several years ago, and did an updated version for the new release.

“‘Pushin’ a Rock’ is a rallying cry to everyone who strives to overcome life’s struggles and challenges,” Oates notes. “It’s a universal theme and an important message for our time riding on a cool groove.”

In conjunction with the tune’s release and the Movember initiative, Oates is opening up about the fact that he’s experienced his own mental health struggles.

About participating in the campaign, he says, “It is important to me to speak out about men’s issues and shine a light on things that often go unspoken.”

The Movember initiative kicks off November 1. To find out more about it, visit Movember.com.

