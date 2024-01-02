John Oates Wants A Farewell Tour

John Oates is hoping for the best between him and his estranged musical partner, Daryl Hall, after their legal issues.

Sources claim that Oates believes he and Hall are “better together than apart,” explaining, “John is used to Daryl’s big ego. But he’s convinced Daryl knows they are much better touring together than duking it out in court, and millions would roll in if they did a final tour!”

Reps for the pair have not commented.

Hall filed a lawsuit in November and requested a temporary restraining order, accusing Oates of violating their business agreements over the planned sale of music catalog.

Do you think Hall and Oates will tour again? Have you ever made up with a friend after a REALLY big fight? Were things ever the same?

(MusicTimes)