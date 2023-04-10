John Regan, bassist who worked with Ace Frehley and Peter Frampton, dies at 71

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image

John Regan, a bass player who worked with Ace Frehley, Peter Frampton and others, passed away at the age of 71. Consequence reports that news of his death was confirmed by his wife, Cathy, in a post on a friend’s Facebook page.

Regan played in Frehley’s group Frehley’s Comet from 1984 to 1990. He also toured with Frampton and appeared on several of his albums, including 1980’s Rise Up and 1981’s Breaking All The Rules. Frampton took to social media to pay tribute to the musician, calling him “one of my closest buddies.”

“There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life,” he shared on Instagram. “He certainly enriched my life because of the person and great player he was.”

Frampton added, “John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren’t right. It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper. … He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet…I love you my brother. You will be missed by many. Rest in Peace.”

Regan’s bass playing can also be heard on such songs as The Rolling Stones’ “Dirty Work” and the Mick Jagger/David Bowie collab “Dancing in the Streets,” as well as songs by David Lee Roth, Billy Idol and more.

