John Stamos Hitting The Road With The Beach Boys

Uncle Jesse is getting back into the music biz.

Actor and drummer John Stamos will be joining the Beach Boys on a few of their upcoming concert dates.

John is a huge fan of the group and has said in the past that the band and their music have been the highlight of his life, next to his son.

John has performed with the group as an off and on percussionist since 1985 and was featured in the “Kokomo” video.

