John Travolta and Olivia Newton Reunite for Grease 40th Anniversary Celebration

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited for the first time in years at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ screening and Q&A celebrating the 40th anniversary of Grease.

John Travolta was asked what was his favorite thing about Grease and he said “Olivia Newton-John.”

Which Grease did you like better, Grease 1 or Grease 2?