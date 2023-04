There’s a new owner of the iconic white suit that John Travolta wore in “Saturday Night Fever.” The three-piece suit was auctioned off by Julien’s Actions and Turner Classic Movies over the weekend, selling for $260-thousand. The suit was purchased for the 1977 flick for $100 at a menswear shop in Brooklyn. Travolta, a New Jersey native, had 2-identical white suits to wear during the movie’s famous dance competition scene and would use one while the other was drying out.