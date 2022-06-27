John Williams Is Retiring

He has composed the most recognizable movie music in history. (at least we believe that! ) John Williams is planning to retire from scoring films after he’s done with “Indiana Jones 5″. He is not going to retire from music altogether . . . he’s currently working on a piano concert album with pianist Emanuel Ax. According to ” Variety” here are his top 10 movie scores. What’s your favorite?

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2002)

9. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

8. Home Alone (1990)

7. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

6. Schindler’s List (1993)

5. Superman (1978)

4. Jurassic Park (1993)

3. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

2. Jaws (1975)

And NUMBER 1 : Star Wars (1977)