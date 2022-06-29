Beth Gwinn/Redferns

Johnny Cash‘s former California home is up for sale, and it’s fit for a country king.

The home was originally built in 1961 in Ventura County, about an hour outside of Los Angeles, where the “Ring of Fire” singer and his first wife, Vivian, lived when traveling to California. The five-bedroom, ranch-style home was built specifically to cater to Cash’s taste is now selling for just under $1.8 million.

The Hollywood Reporter states that many of the home’s original features remain intact, including ceilings adorned with glitter, a wood-paneled studio where Cash wrote and recorded songs, an intercom system and even a turntable mounted on the wall.

Photos reveal that the property includes a pair of bedroom suites and Cash’s black commode in the bathroom, while the master bedroom offers stunning views of rolling hills. The house is also equipped with an in-ground pool.

According to the listing, Johnny and Vivian used the house as a “serene getaway” for them and their four daughters Rosanne, Tara, Cindy and Kathy. “You can feel the spirit of ‘The Man in Black’ as you traverse the private driveway towards the iconic house,” as described in a statement.

