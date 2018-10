How would you like your Great Grandchildren to watch Johnny Depp in all his glory, looking the exact same in a NEW movie in 50 years? It’s in the works! Maybe not with Johnny, but a company called Digital Domain is scanning celeb faces from every conceivable angle, so it can be recreated in the future.

I would also scan the faces of John Stamos and Tom Cruise. Who would you want to see forever and never age?!