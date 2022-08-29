Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at the VMA’s

The MTV Video Music Awards were last night and Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance. Johnny showed up twice . . . with his face superimposed inside the helmet of a CGI Moonman floating over the crowd. ..The first time he said, quote, “I needed the work.” The second time, he said, quote, “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes . . . any old thing you need.” And that was it. Seriously. The floating Moonman did appear over the crowd several more times throughout the show, and you kept kinda thinking Johnny would reappear, and maybe do something to redeem the bit. But it never happened. A much cooler surprise appearance was Cheech & Chong showing up to present the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Global Icon Award.