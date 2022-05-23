Johnny Depp Resurrects Jack Sparrow

This is the last week of a celebrity defamation trial in Virginia. And today, Johnny Depp will reportedly be back on the stand. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star already testified in his case against ex-wife Amber Heard. He says her claims of domestic violence aren’t true and have hurt his career. She countersued and spent two days testifying as well. Now, Depp is expected to be called as a witness in her defense. Closing arguments are set for Friday. But Johnny Depp did a Jack Sparrow impression for some fans who greeted him as he was leaving court in an SUV.