Johnny Depp Says He Will Never Return to the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

Johnny Depp’s role in Pirates of the Caribbean came up during cross examination in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

He is suing her for $50 million.

Amber’s attorney asked, the fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct? .

Johnny said, I would be a real simpleton to not think that there was an effect on my career based on Ms Heard’s words, whether they mentioned my name or not.

Once that happened I lost. No matter the outcome of this trial I’ll carry that for the rest of my days.

I’m suing her over defamation and the various falsities that she used to bring my life to an end.

