Johnny Depp will direct his first movie in 25 years.

The movie is Modigliani

It is a biographical drama about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The movie will be produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The movie takes place in 1916.

Depp also recently signed a seven year deal with Dior.

