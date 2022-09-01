Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck on most of his US tour dates

Venla Shalin/Redferns

Jeff Beck recently announced dates for a fall U.S. headlining tour, and now comes word that the British guitar legend will perform most of his shows with actor/rocker Johnny Depp, whom he collaborated with on his latest studio album, 18.

After Beck kicks off the headlining trek with an October 1 concert in Atlanta, Depp will join Jeff for the remaining shows, beginning October 4 in Washington, D.C. and running through a November 12 performance in Reno, Nevada.

Beck and Depp, who also toured together in Europe earlier in the summer, will showcase songs from 18 at the concerts. The 13-track collection features two Depp originals alongside an eclectic selection of covers, including tunes by The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Velvet Underground, The Everly Brothers and Killing Joke. 18 was released in July on CD and digital formats, while a 180-gram black vinyl version is due out on September 30.

As previously reported, Beck will play a series of six shows in late September with ZZ Top before launching his headlining tour; the first three will also feature Heart‘s Ann Wilson.

Jeff is accompanied at his shows by a backing that features bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

Check out Beck’s full schedule at JeffBeck.com.

