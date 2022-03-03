Johnny Depp Wasn’t Supposed To Star in the Movie That Launched His Career

Johnny Depp’s first movie role was A Nightmare on Elm Street.

It is a role he almost did not get.

Wes Craven wanted Charlie Sheen but he wanted $3,000 a week which was out of the budget.

It was Wes’ 14 year old daughter and her friend seeing a picture of Johnny Depp that got him the role.

The girls thought he was ‘cute.’ When Johnny auditioned for the role Wes thought he looked like he needed a bath.

He decided to trust the instincts of the demographic he was catering to and as they say-the rest is history!

What is your favorite movie role from Johnny Depp?