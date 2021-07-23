Johnny Depp Working On New Music With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp has had it rough the past few years with his lawsuit against The Sun for branding him a “wife-beater” and abuse claims from his ex-wife, Amanda Hearns. Losing the case and denied an appeal, Depp channeled his feelings by writing music.

Depp and his Hollywood Vampires bandmates have been working on Jeff Beck’s next album.

“It’s been great for Johnny to get back to his first true love, which is music,” a source told the Daily Mail “Jeff has been a great friend to Johnny during a very difficult time, and being away from Hollywood has been exactly what Johnny needed.”

According to bandmate Alice Cooper, Depp has also been penning new music for their band and hopes to get back on stage real soon.

